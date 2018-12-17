Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,096.01.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,591.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,160.55 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

