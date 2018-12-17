Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

