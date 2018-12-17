Amedisys Inc (AMED) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1,086.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,640 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $897,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,368.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,836. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

