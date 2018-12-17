American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth $483,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 349,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory Deveson acquired 11,725 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,611.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,993.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael K. Simonte acquired 15,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 136,425 shares of company stock worth $1,602,594 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXL opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

