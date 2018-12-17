American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $21.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Eagle surpassed the industry year to date driven by robust comps trend and surprise history. Notably, comps improved for the 15th straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2018 backed by gains from strategic initiatives, and ability to boost market share through strong brands and compelling merchandise. Moreover, the company delivered accelerated sales and EPS growth in the fiscal third quarter. Earnings topped estimates, marking the third straight positive surprise. While sales missed estimates in the fiscal third quarter, it delivered sales beat in three of the last four quarters. Further, the company’s omni-channel efforts along with accelerated Aerie brand growth bode well. However, a shift of the 2018 retail calendar hurt sales in the fiscal third quarter, which along with SG&A deleverage weighed on operating margin. Further, additional 53rd week in fiscal 2017 is likely to hurt sales and earnings comparisons in fiscal 2018.”

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

NYSE:AEO opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.