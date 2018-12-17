American International Group Inc. Buys New Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $115,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $348,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA opened at $22.00 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

