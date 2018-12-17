Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 150,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 168,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $140,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.15. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

