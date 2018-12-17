AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMN. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. 47,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $803,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 50.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 849.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares during the last quarter.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.