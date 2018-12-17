AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys New Position in SLM Corp (SLM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 408.2% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 37,605,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,582,000 after buying an additional 30,205,408 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,205,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,468 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,769,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 76.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 537,564 shares in the last quarter.

SLM stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

