AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 6,300 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Vertical Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 280,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $6,145,886.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 553,765 shares of company stock worth $12,146,477 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

