AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $552,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,476.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $200,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $203,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $215,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, Director Manuel A. Fernandez bought 13,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.09 per share, for a total transaction of $702,646.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,432.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $364,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE BC opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

