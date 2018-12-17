Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Position Increased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 7,225.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,415 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 622,795 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.13% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC opened at $50.95 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

