Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will post $5.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.06 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $5.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $22.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.71 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BMY stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. 12,502,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

