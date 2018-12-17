Analysts Anticipate Corelogic Inc (CLGX) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. Corelogic posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE CLGX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 8,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,264. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 3,339.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 904,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,700,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 80.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 207,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 93.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,528,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

