Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. 3,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $722.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.47. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $193,708. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 923,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

