Analysts Offer Predictions for Construction Partners Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital analyst A. Hackel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on Construction Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $8,272,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 793,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 118,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

