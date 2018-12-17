Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited.’s FY2018 Earnings (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 62.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,928,000 after purchasing an additional 576,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

