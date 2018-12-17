Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2018 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2018 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

11/29/2018 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/27/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/26/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources’ third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues both beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from the year earlier quarter. The strong third-quarter results were supported by higher oil equivalent price realizations and increased production from the North Dakota Bakken, as well as SCOOP and STACK regions. The company has a premier position in the Bakken area. Moreover, the region comprises almost 48% of its proved reserves. Notably, in North Dakota Bakken, the firm is planning to allocate about 52% of its capital budget for drilling and completion activities in 2018. However, as of Sep 30, 2018, the company had around $6 billion in total debt, with a debt to capitalization ratio of 50.1%, much higher than the industry’s 44.5%. This reflects the weakness in its balance sheet and can restrict the company’s financial flexibility, thus limiting its growth. Increasing operating expenses are also a ccncern.”

11/20/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/14/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/12/2018 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2018 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra.

11/9/2018 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/9/2018 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2018 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

10/29/2018 – Continental Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/24/2018 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources’ large and geographically diversified asset base includes resources in the Bakken Shale as well as the STACK and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma. The majority of the company’s total production is oil (55.3% in second quarter 2018), which enables Continental Resources to make the most of the favorable crude price environment. Most of the company’s drilling activities through 2018 are expected to be focused toward oil-rich resources. This will likely help the firm to meet its free cash flow guidance, ranging from $800 – $900 million. Moreover, Continental Resources' operating efficiency has enabled the company to drive down costs and break even when WTI prices are in the low-$40s. Consequently, the company offers upside potential from its current levels and can be labeled as an attractive investment.”

10/24/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Continental Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

