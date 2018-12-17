Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) recently:

12/13/2018 – PepsiCo is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2018 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates are headwinds. However, PepsiCo's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the company posted impressive third-quarter 2018 results, which also marked 11th straight earnings beat. Also, sales outpaced estimates in five of the last seven quarters. Further, strong performances in the company’s international division, propelled by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets are encouraging.”

12/1/2018 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/28/2018 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates due to the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar are likely to hurt the company’s top and bottom lines in 2018. Consequently, the company trimmed adjusted earnings view for 2018. However, PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by its robust surprise trend. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters.”

11/22/2018 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted impressive third-quarter 2018 results, which marked 11th straight earnings beat. Also, sales outpaced estimates in five of the last seven quarters. Further, strong performances in the company’s international division, propelled by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets are encouraging. However, PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates are headwinds.”

11/15/2018 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2018 – PepsiCo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates due to the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar are likely to hurt the company’s top and bottom lines in 2018. Consequently, the company trimmed adjusted earnings view for 2018. However, PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by earnings and sales beat in third-quarter 2018. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters.”

11/2/2018 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past six months driven by a solid earnings trend with beat recorded in the last 11 quarters, including third-quarter 2018. Strong performances in its international division, backed by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets are aiding results. Further, the company posted sales beat in five of the last seven quarters. It is also gaining from strength in the snacks business, which has largely offset the sluggishness in beverage category. Moreover, the company’s product innovations to include healthier food assortments and non-carbonated drinks in its portfolio are likely to boost sales. However, PepsiCo’s strained margins due to operating and commodity cost inflation are likely to continue in 2018. Also, awareness on health and wellness, new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales. Also, it trimmed 2018 adjusted earnings view.”

10/26/2018 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $112.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,569. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51.

Get PepsiCo Inc alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

In related news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929,756 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 287.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.