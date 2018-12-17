Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Price Target at $72.91

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $80.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.