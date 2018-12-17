Analysts Set Expectations for HSBC Holdings plc’s FY2018 Earnings (HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.90 on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,726,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,813,000 after purchasing an additional 463,230 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,640 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $8,939,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HSBC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,367,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,888,000 after buying an additional 173,934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in HSBC by 1,585.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 128,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.