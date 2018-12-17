Analysts Set Expectations for UDR, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,400 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 1,406.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

