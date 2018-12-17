Analysts Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) PT at $32.50

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GDI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 344,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 0.97. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Research analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 154.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth $204,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

