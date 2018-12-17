Analysts Set Gentex Co. (GNTX) Target Price at $24.38

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Longbow Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,732 shares in the company, valued at $703,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.51 million. Gentex had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

