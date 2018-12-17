Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) PT at $16.40

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $232,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,136.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 276,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 94,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

