Analysts Set Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Target Price at $32.33

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $362,994.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,653,000 after buying an additional 64,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,653,000 after buying an additional 64,054 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 182,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 79,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

