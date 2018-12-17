Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $124.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Microsoft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $127.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $113.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at . They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $127.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.09. 6,327,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,627,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,421 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 46,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 71,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

