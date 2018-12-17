Analyzing ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY) and American Power Group (APGI)

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Power Group does not pay a dividend. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Power Group has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and American Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELECTRICITE DE/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and American Power Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELECTRICITE DE/ADR $78.71 billion 0.58 $3.59 billion $0.24 13.10 American Power Group $1.86 million 3.21 -$7.55 million N/A N/A

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and American Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELECTRICITE DE/ADR N/A N/A N/A American Power Group N/A N/A N/A

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution networks; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of March 10, 2018, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.