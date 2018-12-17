Analyzing PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (PDYPY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 0 2 0 0 2.00 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 8.94% 16.02% 4.51% PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $111.54 billion 0.45 $9.74 billion N/A N/A PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.25 billion 3.14 $280.57 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR.

Dividends

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bayerische Motoren Werke does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

