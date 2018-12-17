Analyzing Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) and SB Financial Group (SBFG)

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Bancshares and SB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and SB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.66 $2.29 million N/A N/A SB Financial Group $49.70 million 2.29 $11.06 million $1.47 11.93

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12% SB Financial Group 23.37% 10.66% 1.18%

Dividends

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SB Financial Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.