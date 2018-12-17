Analyzing Precision Optics (PEYE) & IRIDEX (IRIX)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and IRIDEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.83 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A IRIDEX $41.59 million 1.36 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -3.74

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -13.59% -27.45% -7.12% IRIDEX -36.52% -52.65% -38.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.92%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats IRIDEX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

