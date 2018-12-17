Analyzing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) & Fogo De Chao (FOGO)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Fogo De Chao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.10% 47.19% 17.15% Fogo De Chao N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Fogo De Chao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 1.67 $30.13 million $1.10 20.45 Fogo De Chao N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fogo De Chao.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fogo De Chao does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Fogo De Chao shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of Fogo De Chao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Fogo De Chao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fogo De Chao 0 4 1 0 2.20

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Fogo De Chao has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Fogo De Chao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fogo De Chao is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc. is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc. (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc. (Brasa Holdings). The Company operates through two segments: United States and Brazil. It specializes in fire-roasting meats utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. The Company offers its guests a tasting menu of meats featuring up to 20 cuts, simply seasoned and fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The Company operates approximately 26 restaurants in the United States, 10 in Brazil and one in Mexico. The Company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line and free-standing locations. Its restaurants range in size from approximately 7,000 to 16,000 square feet, with seating from 200 to 500 guests.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.