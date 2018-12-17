AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $124.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ANAB opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 3.39. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 30,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,177,488.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,552.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,669,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,028 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

