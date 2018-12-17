AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of AnaptysBio worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,830,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 882,440 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 138,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,101,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 491,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,046,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $124.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 65,585 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $4,687,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 37,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,669,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,028. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 3.39. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

