APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,505,000 after purchasing an additional 852,283 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,759,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,319,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 540,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,935,000 after purchasing an additional 420,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $173.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.81 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

