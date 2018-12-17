APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $3.53 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1282 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

