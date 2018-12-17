Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) Stake Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 123.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIF opened at $14.04 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 9th.

