Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lessened by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $813.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

