AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $664.45 Million

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $664.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $675.40 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $625.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.54 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,983. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,126,000 after buying an additional 67,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,126,000 after buying an additional 67,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,952,000 after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 350,558 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

