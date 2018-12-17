Aptiv (APTV) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

