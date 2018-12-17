AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,482 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $543,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.78.

Shares of ABMD opened at $316.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.01 and a 12-month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

