AQR Capital Management LLC Has $459.96 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 688,881 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $459,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 191,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,023,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of LULU opened at $119.12 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

