AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 142,506 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,506 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.0% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,038,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,809,000 after buying an additional 167,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,167,767,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after buying an additional 7,954,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,733,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,164,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $299.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a one year low of $242.00 and a one year high of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

