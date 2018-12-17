Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $378,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 91.36% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

