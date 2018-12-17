Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 1,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $353,393. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after acquiring an additional 372,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,802,000 after acquiring an additional 144,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 458,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.