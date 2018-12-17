Arch Coal (ARCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Arch Coal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Coal from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

ARCH traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 204,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of -0.18.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arch Coal by 260.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 628,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,255,000 after buying an additional 453,955 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Arch Coal by 29.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 529,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after buying an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the second quarter worth $7,883,000. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Coal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 717,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,274,000 after buying an additional 97,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Coal (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.