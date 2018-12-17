Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Receives $103.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,027. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.