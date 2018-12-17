Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Receives $103.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARCH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,027. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.
Arch Coal Company Profile
Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
