Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 68417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/arctic-star-exploration-add-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-05.html.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.