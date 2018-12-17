Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.18.

NYSE:AJG opened at $74.18 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

