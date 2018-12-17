Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $136,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $74.18 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-shares-bought-by-rampart-investment-management-company-llc.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.